Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.86. 554,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,004. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

