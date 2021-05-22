Old Point Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $23.51 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

