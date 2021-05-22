OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

