OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 1,073,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,660. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

