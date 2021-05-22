OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 382 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.24. 1,321,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

