Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OLK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 208,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,713. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,416,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,309,000.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

