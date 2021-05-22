Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.49 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $100.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.21 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $928.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 4,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omeros by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.