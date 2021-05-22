Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.83 or 0.00879853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

