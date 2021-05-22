Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,572 shares of company stock worth $4,468,846 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

