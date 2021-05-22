Oppenheimer Comments on Vaccinex, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaccinex in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vaccinex’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.