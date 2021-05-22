Oppenheimer Weighs in on Vaccinex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vaccinex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

VCNX stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.