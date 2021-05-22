OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 125,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,459. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

