ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,739. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

