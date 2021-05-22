Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 18.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s share price was up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 132,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 65,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORZCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.