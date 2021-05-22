Origo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.24 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

