Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 300,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,651. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,545,000.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

