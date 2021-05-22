Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 300,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,651. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
