Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

