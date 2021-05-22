Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $1.01

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $54.67 million and approximately $299,954.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,130.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.35 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $653.98 or 0.01715118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00456704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00156294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00614170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00445941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00382286 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,293,593 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

