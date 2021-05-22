Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OZON. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,106,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

