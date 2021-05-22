Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.13.

PANW stock traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.45. 3,729,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

