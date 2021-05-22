Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.