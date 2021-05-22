Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Hits $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00864745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

