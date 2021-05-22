Pancake Bunny One Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $23.48 million and $1.50 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $46.02 or 0.00119376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 83.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.