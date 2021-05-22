PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $15.58 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $730.40 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $15.58 or 0.00041115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00864865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00089904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.