PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 215,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,408. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.