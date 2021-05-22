Parachute Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $115,996.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,003,444 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

