Parkland’s (PKI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.01 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

