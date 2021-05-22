Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.