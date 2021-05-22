Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 4.7%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.49. 13,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.