Pawtocol (UPI) Hits Market Cap of $8.45 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $86,653.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00406377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00193581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00846100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,424,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

