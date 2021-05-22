Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

DIA opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.37. Dialight has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

