Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,280 ($82.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,267.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,864.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

