Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 4% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $48.84 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,949,721 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

