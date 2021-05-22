Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 203.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $36,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 10,514,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,979. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.