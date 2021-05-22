Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

