Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.21.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

