PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $352,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $147.23 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.