Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 2,230,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

