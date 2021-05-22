Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.80. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 49,113 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

