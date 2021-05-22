Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

