Phantomx Hits Market Capitalization of $36,927.29 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $36,927.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00491337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.85 or 0.01230542 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.