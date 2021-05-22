Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 36,518 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 104,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.