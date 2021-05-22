Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 36,518 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 104,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

