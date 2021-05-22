Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $33.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $34.44. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 51 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $246,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 20,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $919,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,731 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,741. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.