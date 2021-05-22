Phillips 66 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 51,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,468 call options.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

