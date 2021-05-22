Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

