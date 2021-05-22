Piper Sandler Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $105.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYX. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -279.81, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $3,867,102 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.