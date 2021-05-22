Piper Sandler Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

PLUG traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 37,012,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,591,660. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

