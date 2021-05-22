Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metromile in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($9.71). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get Metromile alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Metromile has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,406,000.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.