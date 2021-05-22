PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0515

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,504.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,163,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

