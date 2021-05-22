Pirl One Day Volume Reaches $41.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $161,126.07 and approximately $41.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.90 or 0.06040075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.49 or 0.01695947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00455076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00152955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.59 or 0.00608464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00437735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.84 or 0.00375301 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.